Bangladesh Interim Government To Seek Reforms Before An Election, Adviser Says

An adviser to Bangladesh's interim government has told NHK that the country will hold an election after setting up a democratic system.

About 650 people were killed in clashes between protesters and police in the student-led demonstrations that recently spread across Bangladesh.

The interim government was inaugurated on August 8, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to step down.

Lawyer and environmental activist Syeda Rizwana Hasan says the protesters had demanded "to get the reforms done and then go to the election."

On environment policies, such as tackling air pollution and climate change, she said she is "very hopeful" that young people will come up with unique ideas as she has seen their creativity in the use of information technology and other fields.

The interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has started to take measures against corruption and to ensure public safety. Student leaders are also participating in the interim government as advisers.