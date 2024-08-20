190 People Have Died In The Disaster So Far

190 People Have Died In The Disaster So Far

Aug. 20, 2024, 9:15 a.m.

Due to incessant rains, 190 people have died in monsoon disasters including floods and landslides in different parts of the country since last June 10.

190 people have died in the disaster including floods and landslides, three in Kathmandu Valley, 27 in Koshi Province, eight in Madhes Province, 32 in Bagmati Province, 55 in Gandaki Province, 40 in Lumbini Province, 10 in Karnali Province and 11 in Sudurpaschim Province. Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki informed.

According to him, 11 in Kathmandu Valley, 38 in Koshi Province, 12 in Madhes Province, 23 in Bagmati Province, 46 in Gandaki Province, 18 in Lumbini Province, 57 in Karnali Province and 28 in Sudurpaschim Province were injured.

Spokesperson Karki also informed that 113 people have been rescued in Kathmandu Valley, 49 in Koshi Province, 12 in Bagmati Province, 14 in Gandaki Province, three in Lumbini Province, two in Karnali Province and five in Sudurpaschim Province.

He said that 50 people have lost their lives due to the floods in Koshi province, one in Madhes province, 41 in Bagmati province, two in Gandaki province, one in Lumbini province, one in Karnali province and one in Sudurpaschim province. The search for the missing is continuing.

According to the police, 384 houses have been flooded till date, 321 houses, 111 sheds, 51 bridges, four schools and two government offices have been damaged. During the same period, eight hundred and thirty-eight cattle died in the flood. Likewise, police spokesperson Karki said that 4,787 families were displaced.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gajatra Festival 2024: Importance And Signficance
Aug 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Of India Modi
Aug 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces
Aug 20, 2024
India Permits Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Electricity To India
Aug 19, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi today.
Aug 19, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

182 People Have Died In The Monsoon Induced Disaster So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Flashflood In Solukhumbu Swept Away Doznes Of Houses In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Monsoon-induced Disasters Killed 170 People So Far In Nepal’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
154 People Died Due To Monsoon Induced Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Gajatra Festival 2024: Importance And Signficance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Of India Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties By Agencies Aug 20, 2024
Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine By Agencies Aug 20, 2024
Kamala Harris's Journey To Top Of Democratic Ticket By Agencies Aug 20, 2024
US Democrats Open National Convention By Agencies Aug 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75