Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province. Very heavy rain is likely to occur in few places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Madhesh and Lumbini Province.

There will be generally partially cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Lumbini provinces tonight. Very heavy rain is likely in few places of Koshi, Madehesh and Bagmati Provinces.