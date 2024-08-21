Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Province

Aug. 21, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly cloudy throughout the country.Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Can Meet SDG Commitment and Build A Prosperous Future: UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Aug 21, 2024
Gajatra Festival 2024: Importance And Signficance
Aug 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Of India Modi
Aug 20, 2024
190 People Have Died In The Disaster So Far
Aug 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces
Aug 20, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Lumibni Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Can Meet SDG Commitment and Build A Prosperous Future: UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2024
Harris Challenged Over Immigration By Agencies Aug 21, 2024
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they may wait to retaliate against Israel By Agencies Aug 21, 2024
Gajatra Festival 2024: Importance And Signficance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Of India Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
190 People Have Died In The Disaster So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75