UNDP's New Resident Representative Presents Letter Of Credence To The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana

Aug. 24, 2024, 10:12 a.m.

The new Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme Kyoko Yokosuka presented her Letter of Credence today to Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba.

Receiving the letter, Minister Dr. Rana congratulated Ms Yokosuka and acknowledged the longstanding partnership and collaboration between the Government of Nepal and UNDP in the journey to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. “Nepal has made significant strides in its development journey despite socio-economic, environmental, and political challenges. As the country graduates from the list of Least Developed Countries, UNDP’s role is even more vital in building a Nepal that is economically robust, socially inclusive, and environmentally sustainable,” she said.

“With our core expertise in the areas of building resilience, creating jobs, and promoting democratic governance, UNDP looks forward to collaborate with the government, the civil society and the private sector to address the national development priorities and deliver on our promise to leave no one behind,” said Yokosuka reaffirming UNDP’s strong commitment to supporting Nepal in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Yokosuka has over 25 years of experience in international development, having served in various leadership roles globally. Prior to her appointment in Nepal, she was the Deputy Executive Coordinator for the United Nations Volunteers, based in Bonn, Germany.

She previously served as the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Uzbekistan, Lao PDR and Bangladesh. Her extensive career with the UN also includes roles in UNDP Romania, in the Regional Bureau for Europe, and in UNDP Headquarters in New York.

Yokosuka is a Japanese national and holds a Master’s degree in Development Economics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

