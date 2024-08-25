Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of the Koshi, Bagmati and Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Aug. 25, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madesh Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province and Madesh Province.tonight.

