Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami And Importance

Today is Krishna Janmashtami and official holiday. Krishna Janmashtami is a special Hindu festival honoring the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered an incarnation of the god Vishnu.

It takes place on the eighth day (known as Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the month of Shraavana according to the Hindu calendar.

This year, the Krishna Janmashtami festival is set to happen on the 10th of Bhadra in the year 2081, which corresponds to August 26, 2024, in the regular calendar.

Story behind Krishna Janmashtami in Nepal

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. Legend has it that Krishna was born in Mathura, India, marking the end of oppression and the beginning of righteousness.

Krishna's parents were Devaki and Vasudeva, but fearing for his life due to a prophecy, he was secretly taken to Gokul and raised by Yashoda and Nanda. His birth was prophesied to end the tyrannical rule of his maternal uncle, King Kansa.

The legend goes that Kansa, fearing the prophecy, imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their previous children. However, when Krishna was born, divine intervention allowed Vasudeva to safely carry the newborn across the river Yamuna to the village of Gokul, where he was raised by his foster parents, Yashoda and Nanda.

Janmashtami 2024 History:

Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was the son of Devaki and Vasudev. He was born to destroy the demon king of Mathura and Devaki's brother, Kansa. A prophecy told Kansa that Devaki and Vasudev's eighth son would cause his downfall. Upon knowing this, Kansa captured Devki and Vasudev and imprisoned them. He killed off six of their children. However, at the time of their seventh child's birth, the foetus mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.

When their eighth son, Krishna, was born, the whole palace was put in a deep slumber. The prison gates opened magically, allowing Vasudev to escape with the child. He took Krishna to Nand Baba and Yashodha's house in Vrindavan. Vasudev exchanged their baby with Krishna and returned with a baby girl in hand. The evil king tried to kill the girl child. However, she transformed into Durga, warning him about his impending doom. Thus, Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and later killed his uncle, Kansa. Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated as Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2024 Significance:

Janmashtami holds a lot of significance for Hindus. It is one of the major festivals and is celebrated at midnight. Devotees of Krishna see him as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness. His life and teachings inspire devotees to lead a life based on dharma (righteousness), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion). On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees uphold these teachings, offer prayers to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna (Lord Krishna's childhood form), visit the temple to pray to Lord Krishna and seek his blessings, observe a fast, and read mantras.