PM Oli Is Projecting Himself As Witch And Shaman: Opposition Leader Prachanda

Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre and main opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is behaving himself as a witch (Boksi) And shaman (Jhankri).

Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) 'Prachanda' has challenged the government to take the decision to collect about 22 billion arrears from the Electricity Authority through the Council of Ministers.

Addressing today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he said that the decision should be made by the Cabinet and not by proposing on social media like Face Book.

The Prime Minister has also asked on Facebook why twenty-one billion eighty-eight million tax was not collected for nine years. The Prime Minister, who has the right intentions, should ask this question from the Cabinet. This question is not specifically asked, the person who should answer is Prime Minister Oli himself," said Dahal. "Who caused this controversy by not allowing the authority to do its work on its own?"

On 31 Baisakh, 2075, the study committee formed by the authority on the issue of trunk lines and dedicated lines gave a report that 61 industrial houses took electricity from the dedicated trunk line and did not pay the tariff, and then the bills started to be cut, he added, "Although the lines of some industries were cut to collect money. But, who is giving the vertical direction to connect that line? Prime Minister Oli.

Later, by forming a committee with three ministers and secretaries, who will order to connect the line immediately and not to cut more lines until further instructions? That too Prime Minister KP Oli. Who will decide from the Council of Ministers to implement the recommendation made by the same committee to raise the fee only for the middle period? Prime Minister KP Oli. And who will ask from Facebook who has reduced the money now? That too KP Oli.

He objected to asking for a seven-day explanation from the Council of Ministers with the intention of removing the authority's executive director Kulman Ghising for cutting off the money, and said that it is not good to have an overhang on the water now.

He said, "The authority has so far cut a bill of twenty one billion eighty eight crores." Let the next cabinet make a decision to recover this. Don't become a witch yourself.'

Stating that electricity is now the biggest hope of this country, President Prachanda said that the balance of 10,000 megawatt electricity export and overall trade deficit is not far away.

Addressing today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he objected to the fact that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was not allowed to give the opposition.

Main opposition party leader CPN Maoist Center 'Prachanda' has challenged the ruling parties to keep not only the chairman of the audit committee, but also the leader of the main opposition party if necessary.

In the parliamentary tradition, the chairman of the audit committee is held by the opposition party all over the world. It is a kind of democratic balance and control.

He said that PM Oli led government is digging its own grave issuing false charge through the social media.

Now in this Parliament too, the opposition should get the chairman of the Accounts Committee, but there are many speculations that it will not be given. Why is this being said? Because the mafia has to serve so much that even two-thirds of the government is not enough, a committee is also needed. In the meantime, the scene seen in the accounting committee says the same.

But listen, friends of Congress-UML, you cannot stop us from raising the voice of the people by taking away our role. My challenge is done, why only the audit committee? If necessary, the position of the leader of the main opposition party should also be kept with you. Yesterday we resisted your misrule as a responsible citizen, today we still have that courage and courage.

The way the government openly stood in favor of the interest groups within forty days has increased the fire of frustration and anger among the people geometrically.