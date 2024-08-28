Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officials

Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officials

Aug. 28, 2024, 4:12 p.m.

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to four hundred and fifty-four million Japanese Yen (¥454,000,000), equivalent to 417 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Dr. Ram Prasad Ghimire, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, signed notes to this effect today.

The JDS grant offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master's Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities. The Government of Japan has received a total of 187 Nepali government officials to Japan.

After completion of their studies, the JDS Fellows are expected to engage in formulating and implementing socio-economic development plans and evolve as leaders in Nepal, as well as contribute to the expansion and strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

On the occasion of signing the notes, Ambassador Kikuta stated that JDS in Nepal is functioning well.

Ambassador mentioned that the JDS Alumni Association of Nepal has finally been established this year, and he was impressed by the attitude of the JDS fellows in Nepal, who are not only using their experience for their individual growth and promotion, but are also working together to further expand the impact of the JDS project.

Ambassador also expressed his belief that JDS will continue to contribute to Nepal's development by supporting capable and motivated Nepali government officials who will properly implement projects and policies, and expressed his hope that the grant assistance signed today will help even more Nepali officials to improve their capacity and contribute to the development of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives envisaged by the JDS will be achieved, and contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

