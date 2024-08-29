EU And Nine Countries Welcome TRC Act In Nepal

EU And Nine Countries Welcome TRC Act In Nepal

Aug. 29, 2024, 7:57 p.m.

Nine countries and the European Union (EU) have welcomed the endorsement of the Investigation of Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act 2071 (Amendment) Bill, commonly known as the TRC Act.

The joint statement undersigned by the USA, Switzerland, Australia, UK, Norway, Japan, Finland, EU, Germany and France was shared in its Facebook page today by the US Embassy in Nepal.

"The undersigned welcome the Investigation of Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act 2071 (Amendment) Bill passed with consensus by both houses of the Federal Parliament of Nepal," read the statement.

As the Government outlines a path forward, the undersigned will explore possible mechanisms for support to the Government of Nepal for the benefit of the victims. The continued participation of the victims in decision-making processes will aid the effective implementation of the TRC Act, according to the statement.

While we are in the early stages of the process, in order to assess possible future actions, the undersigned look forward to hearing from the Government of Nepal about specific needs to support effective delivery by the Truth & Reconciliation Commission and the Commission on the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons. Now is the time for all stakeholders to band together in support of bringing this segment of Nepal’s history to a successful conclusion, read the joint statement.

