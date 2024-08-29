Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios Visits Nepal

Nepal is set to witness a momentous occasion as the reigning Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, makes her first-ever visit to the country.

This event marks a significant milestone for the entire beauty pageant fraternity of Nepal, underscoring the nation’s growing prominence on the global stage. Sheynnis is visiting Nepal to witness the pre-judgement round of Miss Universe Nepal 2024, marking a significant moment in raising the standards of beauty contests in Nepal.

Sangita Puri, the National Director of Miss Universe Nepal, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are honoured to welcome the reigning Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios to Nepal. Her visit is a historic achievement for the entire beauty pageant fraternity of Nepal and highlights Nepal’s growing influence in the global beauty industry. We are committed to giving our contestants the best training and opportunities to shine on the world stage."

Similarly, Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe 2023, said "I am deeply honoured and thrilled to visit Nepal for the very first time. As Miss Universe, I am committed to using my platform to promote causes that resonate with me, and being here in Nepal allows me to engage with the incredible work being done to empower women and celebrate diversity. I look forward to exploring the cultural treasures of this nation and contributing to the ongoing efforts to promote tourism and economic growth. I hope my visit will encourage more people around the world to discover the magic of Nepal, and I am excited to be a part of this historic moment for the country’s beauty pageant community and beyond."

Sheynnis Palacios is a 24-year-old mental health advocate and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua. Her visit is not only a proud moment for the beauty pageant community but also a golden opportunity to increase recognition of Nepal as a premier destination for global tourists. It is a testament to represent Nepal in the international beauty and fashion arenas. Sheynnis has captured hearts worldwide with her grace, intelligence, and advocacy for mental health, and she will be in Nepal to engage with various initiatives aimed at promoting the beauty, culture, and tourism potential of the country.

The arrival of such an esteemed global figure is expected to have a positive impact on Nepal’s tourism and economy. With Miss Universe Palacios’ massive following and international acclaim, her visit will serve as a powerful promotional tool, attracting tourists and investors alike. This aligns perfectly with Nepal’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its tourism sector post-pandemic and bolster economic activities through increased international visibility.

During her visit, Miss Universe Palacios will participate in a series of events, including cultural exchanges, meetings with key stakeholders, and visits to iconic tourist destinations. These activities are designed to showcase Nepal’s rich heritage and natural beauty to a global audience.

The contestants are undergoing rigorous training under renowned professionals, including Anil Keshary Shah, Charu Chada, Malvika Subba, Ranjit Acharya, Surachya Bhattarai, Ghana Gurung, Sophiya Bhujel, Siddhartha Singh, and Milan Chams on various Topics. The grand finale is set to take place on Sep 7.