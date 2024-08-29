Nvidia Executives Report Record Earnings

Nvidia Executives Report Record Earnings

Aug. 29, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

Executives at AI chipmaker Nvidia have heard shares in their company called the "most important stock on planet Earth." On Wednesday, they released their latest earnings.

Revenue over the last year more than doubled to over 30 billion dollars. Net income beat expectations too, at over 16 billion dollars.

The executives have seen increasing demand for the chips that power their data centers. Their graphics processing units make artificial intelligence possible and have fueled the rush to their stock.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has watched his firm grow to more than 3 trillion dollars. He saw it become the world's most valuable company, though Apple has regained that title.

Some analysts say the euphoria should suggest Nvidia has hit its peak. But many have been saying that for months, only for the stock to climb higher.

Agencies

US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit
Aug 29, 2024
Nepal Needs Storage Hydropower Projects For Energy Security: Foremer Energy Ministers
Aug 28, 2024
PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks
Aug 28, 2024
Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine
Aug 27, 2024
Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High
Aug 26, 2024

More on Economy

NEPALESE ECONOMY: Rebounding By A Correspondent 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.4.19 Billion Rupees In Shrawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. Appointed as Issue Manager for Star Micro Insurance Company's IPO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
NEPAL - INDIA ENERGY TRADE: A Significant Achievement By Keshab Poudel 2 days ago
Petroleum Products Worth Rs. 18.75 Billion Imported In First Month Of Current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Electricity Consumption Has Tripled In Eight Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Britain Will Provide Rs. 14 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
Dhulikhel Municipality Declared As Nepal’s First ‘Healthy City’. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit By Agencies Aug 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Karnali,Kosi, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
General Sigdel Appointed As Chief Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75