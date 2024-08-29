Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Karnali,Kosi, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Karnali,Kosi, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 29, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Britain Will Provide Rs. 14 Billion To Nepal
Aug 29, 2024
Dhulikhel Municipality Declared As Nepal’s First ‘Healthy City’.
Aug 29, 2024
General Sigdel Appointed As Chief Of Nepal Army
Aug 28, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures
Aug 28, 2024
Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officials
Aug 28, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places of Koshi, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Hilly Places Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of the Koshi, Bagmati and Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder In Many Parts of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Britain Will Provide Rs. 14 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
Dhulikhel Municipality Declared As Nepal’s First ‘Healthy City’. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit By Agencies Aug 29, 2024
Nvidia Executives Report Record Earnings By Agencies Aug 29, 2024
General Sigdel Appointed As Chief Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75