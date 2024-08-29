Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Karnali,Kosi, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.