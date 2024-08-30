Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary

The government has appointed Home Secretary Eknarayan Aryal as the Chief Secretary.

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday decided to make Aryal the Chief Secretary with effect from August 31.

The present Chief Secretary Leeladevi Gadtaula is retiring on Friday due to the age limit of 58 years.

Aryal entered the civil service in the year 2046 from the post of Naib Subba towards the administration service.