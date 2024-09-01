Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 1, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

