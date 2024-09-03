Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant

Sept. 3, 2024, 7:16 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday arrived in Mongolia -- a member country of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for him over suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin will attend ceremonial events in Mongolia marking the 85th anniversary of the Nomonhan battle between the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military and the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces in 1939.

As an ICC member, Mongolia is obliged to detain Putin if he sets foot on its soil.

The two countries, however, apparently agreed in advance that Mongolia will not arrest Putin.

Putin was greeted by Mongolian officials when he arrived at an airport in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Monday night.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov last Friday said the Kremlin has "no worries" about the trip. He emphasized that all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared.

The Mongolian government has not said anything about how it will deal with Putin's arrest warrant.

Ukraine's foreign ministry has called on the Mongolian government to arrest Putin based on the ICC warrant.

Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday.

Agencies

