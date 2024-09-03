Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province tonight.