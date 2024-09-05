Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia

Two teachers and two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday. Police say a 14-year-old student was taken into custody.

At least nine people were injured in the attack, which took place in the middle of the morning.

Officers from multiple agencies received reports of an "active shooting" at the school and arrived to find students rushing to find shelter. Later, parents lined up around the campus trying to find out whether their children were safe.

One student said: "We heard the alarm, but I don't know if it was real because we do drills. And then, like, we were in like, the it was in dark, and then we started hearing like yelling. That's when I started to get scared."

A mother of one student said: "Stuff like this never happens here. So, it's shocking."

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, who is also a student at the school, surrendered and was taken into custody. Agency Director Chris Hosey said, "He will be charged with murder, and he will be tried as an adult and handled as an adult."

President Joe Biden released a statement calling the shooting a "horrific reminder" of how gun violence tears "communities apart."