Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In New Places of Madhesh, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be [artly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.