Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In New Places of Madhesh, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In New Places of Madhesh, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Sept. 5, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be [artly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Electricity Supply Jn Janakpur Area Will Be Resumed By Friday
Sep 05, 2024
Government Will Address Concerns Of IPPAN: Khadka
Sep 05, 2024
inDrive Organizes Merchandise Distribution and Training Sessions for Driver Partners’ and their Children
Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Army Held A Program To Bid Farewell Tof CoAS General Sharma
Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn
Sep 05, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain with Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of The Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Koshi Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Electricity Supply Jn Janakpur Area Will Be Resumed By Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Government Will Address Concerns Of IPPAN: Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
inDrive Organizes Merchandise Distribution and Training Sessions for Driver Partners’ and their Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Army Held A Program To Bid Farewell Tof CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective By Agencies Sep 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75