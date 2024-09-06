Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Througout The Nepal With Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Sept. 6, 2024, 7:02 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

