Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Sept. 8, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province ..

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces tonight.

