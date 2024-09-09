Germany Provides 51 Million Euro To Nepal Under The Bilateral Cooperation

Sept. 9, 2024, 4:48 p.m.

The Federal Republic of Germany and Nepal successfully concluded Negotiations on Development Cooperation, held in Berlin on 4-5 September 2024. The delegations were headed by Dr BärbelKofler, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Economic Development and Dhani Ram Sharma, Joint Secretary at the International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Germany made a total of new commitments of 51 Million Euro which cover the three focal areas of the bilateral cooperation: Renewable Energy and Energy Transmission, Health and Social Protection, and Sustainable Economic Development.

At the core were new commitments in the energy sector to support a program focusing on power distribution; in the health sector to support the implementation of the National Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Strategy; and in the sector of sustainable economic development to promote resilient agricultural private sector development.

With these new commitments Germany will continue to support the reform agenda of the Nepali government. This will include Germany’s support to Nepal’s graduation to a middle-income country. Both sides agreed to continue the discussion how the graduation will affect the bilateral aid-modalities and how a smooth transition can be ensured. All new projects will further strengthen gender equality as another important joint priority of both Governments.

The development cooperation between Germany and Nepal will continue to be an integral part of the international donor community. Part of this is the Team Europe Initiative “Green Recovery” where Germany, Finland, the Commission of the European Union and Nepal strengthen Resilient Agricultural Ecosystems.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu, the Federal Republic of Germany and Nepal have a long-standing and fruitful cooperation with the aim of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and addressing challenges related to sustainable economic development, energy and climate change, as well as health and social development issues.

