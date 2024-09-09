Kalinga Literary Festival Concludes

Kalinga Literary Festival Concludes

Sept. 9, 2024, 7:32 a.m.

The third edition of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival concluded in Lalitpur on Sunday. The two-day event, themed 'Nepal: The Gateway to Asian Art, Culture, and Literature,' which had over 50 sessions ended with a high note that the fourth edition of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will be held on September 13-14, 2025.

During the event, legendary poet Dr. Bhuwan Dhungana was honoured with the Yashaswi Sahitya Samman and Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Sanjeev Sanyal and Achyuta Samanta were honoured with the Yashaswi Samman.

Additionally, the Yashaswi Book Award 2081 was presented to six books across five categories.

The awardees include Devvrat for his poetry collection ‘Aswasthamako Nidharbata Bagmati Bagchha’; Muna Chaudhary for her fiction ‘Laar’ and Momila Joshi for her non-fiction ‘Prashnaharu Ta Baki Nai Rahanchhan’, an award she shares with Arun Gupta for ‘Sanskriti Chintan’.

Additionally, Rohini Rana’s ‘The Nepal Cook Book’ (English) and Yagyaraj Upadhyay’s research work ‘Kali-Karnaliko Lok Sahitya Tatha Sanskriti’ were also recognised. Each recipient received a prize of Rs. 20,000 along with the award reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

