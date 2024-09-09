President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel

President Ramchandra Paudel conferred the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel with the insignia of the post of Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) of the Nepali Army.

The Chief of the Army was awarded the emblem of the post amid a special ceremony organized at the Office of President Shital Niwas today.

President Paudel also administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed CoAS.

The President appointed Sigdel has been since August 8 taking charge as the Acting Chief of the Army Staff on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers in accordance with the Constitution of Nepal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker of House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal, Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Minister of Defence Manbir Rai along with other dignitaries were present in the ceremony in which farewell was bid to the outgoing CoAS Prabhu Ram Sharma.

President Paudel is the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army.