Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Light To Moderate Rain Is Likkly In Sudur Paschim,Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Sept. 10, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.tonight.

220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line: Close To Complete
Sep 10, 2024
Typhoon Yagi kills 82 people in Vietnam, Philippines, China
Sep 10, 2024
President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel
Sep 09, 2024
Germany Provides 51 Million Euro To Nepal Under The Bilateral Cooperation
Sep 09, 2024
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board
Sep 09, 2024

