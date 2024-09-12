Dr. Brsha KC, A Lieutenant, Is The First Nepali Women Army Officer To Complete A Short Course At Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Lieutenant (Technical) Dr. Barsha KC is the first woman technical officer from the Nepali Army to complete a short course at Royal Military Academy Sandhurs, a world’s leading military academy.
“Dr. KC said the training helped strengthen her leadership/decision-making skills & maintain composure in challenging situations. We wish her all the best,” writes the British Embassy in its X wall.
Photo courtesy : UK in Nepal
