Nepal Becomes The 101st Member Of The International Solar Alliance

Sept. 12, 2024, 11:06 a.m.

Nepal has become the 101st member country of the International Solar Alliance. The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal handed over the Instrument of Ratification. Acting Ambassador Dr. Surendra Thapa in New Delhi handed over the Instrument of Ratification to Abhishek Singh, JS (ED & MER) and Head of Depository, in New Delh.

ISA supports Member Countries in increasing solar deployment as a means for bringing energy access,security, & transition towards low-carbon growth trajectories

GXCY3jEW0AAg_Kc.jpeg

