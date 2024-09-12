South Korea Military: North Fired Multiple Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Sept. 12, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

The South Korean military says North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles eastward on Thursday morning.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the missiles were fired at around 7:10 a.m. local time from near Pyongyang.

This is the first ballistic missile launch by North Korea since July 1. The North said at the time that it had test-fired a new-type tactical ballistic missile, the Hwasong-11, capable of carrying a super-large warhead.

North Korea later said it will mass-produce mobile launchers for ballistic missiles targeting the South, underscoring its stance of bolstering deterrence against US and South Korean forces.

The US and South Korean militaries conducted their regular joint exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, last month.

Last week, they conducted a large-scale landing drill that was witnessed by the media.

The South Korean military is analyzing the missiles' flight distance and type together with US forces.

