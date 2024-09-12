US Commemorates Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

Sept. 12, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

People in the US have commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

The commemoration on Wednesday at Ground Zero in New York paused at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane struck. Attendees observed five more moments of silence at the times of the other attacks and when the Twin Towers collapsed. Some, including the families of those who died, read out the names of the victims.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were in attendance. Biden issued a statement saying that Americans have come together to renew what he called the "sacred vow" to "Never Forget."

Firefighters honored the hundreds of their colleagues who died trying to save people trapped in the towers. They say the number of firefighters who have died from health problems since the day of the attacks has surpassed the number killed on 9/11 itself.

