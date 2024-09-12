Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Sept. 12, 2024, 8 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be gnerally to mostly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur at many places of Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the country chances of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of rest of the Province .tonight.

