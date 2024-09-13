SpaceX: First commercial spacewalk complete

Sept. 13, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

A civilian crew aboard a SpaceX capsule has made history. Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis completed the world's first-ever commercial spacewalk in orbit.

The crew, which also includes an engineer and a former Air Force pilot who monitored the spacewalks from inside the capsule, have been orbiting since Tuesday. The mission is called Polaris Dawn and is being funded by Issacman for an undisclosed sum.

Streamed live on the company's website, Issacman stepped out of the capsule and spent around 10 minutes outside, linked to the spacecraft by a tether. He was followed on the walk by Gillis.

Issacman said: "Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do. But from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world."

He and Gillis wore and tested a new spacesuit design, moving their bodies and giving feedback to the ground control room.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to use this and two other Polaris missions as "building blocks." He hopes the program will advance human exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised the milestone on social media, saying it represents a "giant leap forward."

The crew will spend additional time in orbit performing experiments before returning home over the weekend.

Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board

The newly elected CEO of Nepal Tourism Board, Deepak Raj Joshi, has pledged to focus on meeting the government's target of welcoming 1.6 million foreign tourists to the country.

Agencies

