Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Sept. 13, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces. There are chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province . There are chances of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

