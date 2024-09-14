Izumi Tateno’s Piano Concert: Musical Excellence

In a realm where each note conveys a narrative, certain melodies emerge from the spirit of perseverance. The internationally acclaimed Japanese pianist, celebrated for his remarkable skill in performing solely with his left hand, enthralled an audience of over 100 individuals in the Kathamndu. The 88-year-old's piano recital highlighted his exceptional musical talent.

The distinguished Japanese maestro Izumi Tateno presented his extraordinary one-handed performance at the residence of the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal on the evening of Friday, September 13.

In the presence of ambassadors, diplomats, Japanese nationals living in Nepal, honorary consuls, and several prominent figures, Izumi TATENO demonstrated both resilience and musical excellence for nearly one hour.

In 2002, Tateno experienced a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 65, resulting in paralysis on the right side of his body. Nevertheless, he made a remarkable return to the stage two years later, performing solely with his left hand. Since that time, he has established himself as one of the foremost left-handed pianists globally, expanding the boundaries of this unique style through his performances and recordings. Numerous renowned composers have created original works specifically for Mr. Tateno.

Now at 88 years old, Tateno continues to tour internationally, enchanting audiences with his emotive and engaging music. His dedication to music has profoundly impacted many, and he has consistently drawn attention since his return. Presently, he remains active in solo performances using only his left hand, with several new compositions for the left hand being crafted by composers inspired by his journey. He has performed works by Koichiro Mitsunaga, Sisask, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Nordgren, and others.

The Embassy of Japan has granted piano music enthusiasts in Kathmandu a unique opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime performance. The acclaimed pianist Izumi Tateno will present a concert featuring six classical pieces.

Tateno has long desired to visit Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to perform in the name of world peace. His aspiration will be realized on Friday, September 13.

To facilitate this event, the Embassy of Japan has provided a venue for an extraordinary evening of music, showcasing Tateno in a left-hand piano recital.

Throughout his distinguished career, Tateno has collaborated with some of the most prestigious orchestras globally. Notably, he toured Japan with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra in 1982 and 1988 and served as a soloist during the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra’s European tour in 1984.

The evening will commence with introductory remarks from the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka highlighted Tateno's musical achievements.

Tateno’s repertoire for left-hand piano has expanded significantly, with over 100 compositions written for him by composers from ten different countries, including the esteemed Takashi Yoshimatsu, who created Japan's first left-hand piano concerto in 2007.

Renowned for his remarkable capability to perform solely with his left hand, TATENO's concert is set to be a tribute to resilience, artistry, and a lifelong commitment to music.

As Izumi Tateno commenced the first note on the piano, the enchanting melody of the Ainola Lyrical Ballads resonated throughout the auditorium, enveloping the environment in a tranquil harmony. TATENO has introduced numerous compositions and persistently ventures into new musical realms, while also playing a vital role in the preservation and promotion of left-hand piano music through his Left Hand Music Library Foundation.

For nearly an hour during his presentation, the internationally acclaimed Japanese musician Tateno captivated the hearts and minds of the audience with a diverse array of performances. TATENO's accolades and recognitions are extensive; he has served as the artistic director for both the Finland Music Festival and the Nordic Light Sapporo Music Festival, in addition to founding the Oulunsalo Music Festival Izumi Tateno and His Friends.

Following his solo concert, he expressed that performing in Nepal and Bhutan had always been a dream of his, and he was elated to see that aspiration finally realized.

He has collaborated with renowned conductors such as Kurt Masur, Charles Dutoit, and Mariss Jansons, thereby establishing himself as a prominent figure in the realm of classical music.

In recognition of his contributions, TATENO was honored in 2008 with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, one of Japan's most prestigious civilian awards. Additionally, in 2019, he was appointed as Friendship Envoy by the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo, acknowledging his efforts in enhancing diplomatic relations between Japan and Finland.

During his recital in Kathmandu, he presented the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to artistry and perseverance, providing the audience with a unique opportunity to experience a living legend. "I have been playing the piano for 80 years across the globe. As always, I do not concern myself with the location or audience. However, I recognize that classical piano music is quite rare in Nepal and Bhutan, which makes my visit particularly exciting. It has been a remarkable experience for me."

Tateno, who began his piano studies at the age of five and is now 88 years old, has graced stages with over 3,500 concerts across the globe. In 2002, his illustrious career as a pianist faced an abrupt interruption when he suffered a stroke that resulted in paralysis on the right side of his body.

Despite this setback, he persevered and created an extensive repertoire designed exclusively for the left hand. During a recent performance in Kathmandu, the audience was thoroughly enchanted, with many expressing how inspired they felt witnessing his remarkable ability to play with only his left hand. One audience member remarked, "We are truly delighted by the performance.

Despite the challenges posed by paralysis, he played around eight pieces using just his left hand. It was an incredibly moving experience for me to witness on stage. I believe I can achieve this too in the future." Maestro Izumi Tateno, born in 1936, is a cherished Japanese pianist who relocated to Finland in 1964 during his youth. Throughout his career, Tateno has performed thousands of concerts, recorded over a hundred albums, and received numerous awards and honors.

. Numerous active composers have devoted their original compositions to his left hand. The musical pieces, he created, seemingly tracing the fluid currents of his life, leave a lasting impression on the audience, supported by his unwavering passion for music.

The audience has had the chance to witness his extensive repertoire, which spans from classical to contemporary works. He has garnered significant praise for his performances and recordings across all musical genres.