Nepal, Korea Relations Is Friendly And Warmth: Vice Pressidnet Yadav

South Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Tae-Young has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav.

In the meeting held today at the office of the Vice President in Lainchour (Kathmandu), bilateral relations, economic cooperation, investment promotion, tourism sector development, labour and employment were discussed, said the Office of the Vice President.

Vice President Yadav said that there has been a close and friendly relation between Nepal and the Republic of Korea since the establishment of diplomatic relations. "Our bilateral relations are based on mutual respect, understanding and cooperation", he said, adding "This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Korea as an important milestone. We look forward to further promoting this friendly relationship to a newer height.”

Mentioning that the technical assistance and human resources development assisted by the Korea International Development Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in various fields is important for Nepal, Vice President Yadav said, "We are more focused on areas of connectivity, infrastructure development, energy development, trade and tourism promotion, and people-to-people relations." And we are committed to moving forward intensively.”

On the occasion, Ambassador Young said that Samsung, Hyundai and other companies want to invest in the manufacturing sector in Nepal. "Korea is willing to help the farmers of Nepal in reducing the losses in agriculture through smart farming", he said.