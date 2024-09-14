Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder and Lightening Is Likely Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder and Lightening Is Likely Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province

Sept. 14, 2024, 9:25 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Izumi Tateno’s Piano Concert: Musical Excellence
Sep 14, 2024
KOICA Opens Door for Mugu people to get easy health access at Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital
Sep 14, 2024
Nepal Government Approved IFAD’s Concessional Loan For 'Resilient High Value Agricultural Program'
Sep 14, 2024
Nepal, Korea Relations Is Friendly And Warmth: Vice Pressidnet Yadav
Sep 14, 2024
Government Will Recover Dues Of Electricity Consumption Under The Dedicated Feeder: Energy Minister Khadka
Sep 14, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Light To Moderate Rain Is Likkly In Sudur Paschim,Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Izumi Tateno’s Piano Concert: Musical Excellence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2024
KOICA Opens Door for Mugu people to get easy health access at Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2024
Nepal Government Approved IFAD’s Concessional Loan For 'Resilient High Value Agricultural Program' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2024
Nepal, Korea Relations Is Friendly And Warmth: Vice Pressidnet Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2024
Government Will Recover Dues Of Electricity Consumption Under The Dedicated Feeder: Energy Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2024
US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27 By Agencies Sep 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75