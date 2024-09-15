4.6 Richter Scale Tremor In Taplejung

Sept. 15, 2024, 8:43 a.m.

An earthquake has been recorded to have occurred in Lhonak in Taplejung district. An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 12:08 midnight with its epicenter near Lhonak in Taplejung, according to the National Earthquake Measurement and Research Center.

Earlier on this September 3, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in the Richter scale had occurred with its epicenter around Shikharpur in Sindhupalchok district.

