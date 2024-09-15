Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People

Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People

Sept. 15, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

Media reports from Myanmar say more than 120 people have died in flooding and mudslides caused by the remnants of a typhoon.

Typhoon Yagi was downgraded to a tropical depression by the time it reached Myanmar. Still, the storm brought heavy rainfall to many parts of the country.

Independent media reports in Myanmar said flooding occurred in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the southeastern state of Karen, as well as northwestern and central regions.

Many people were stranded, and houses flooded after rivers overflowed their banks. Flooding and mudslides have also cut off bridges and roads.

There is growing concern that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar could further deteriorate as an increasing number of people have been displaced by the natural disaster.

Myanmar's military junta says more than 236,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

The junta is calling on the international community to provide aid.

Meanwhile, fighting continues between pro-democracy forces and the Myanmar military since it staged a coup in 2021.

Agencies

