Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Sept. 15, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province. and at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

