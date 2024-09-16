Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Lumibni, Karnali, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Sept. 16, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will b partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province tonight.

