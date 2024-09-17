French Embassy Honors Nepal’s First Paralympic Medalist Palesha Goverdhan

French Embassy Honours Nepal’s first Paralympic medalist, Palesha Goverdhan, and highlights the Choose France/Marque France initiative

Sept. 17, 2024, 9:40 a.m.

03.JPG

The French Embassy in Nepal hosted a special event at the French Residence on September 16, celebrating Ms. Palesha Goverdhan, Nepal’s first Paralympic medalist. Ms. Goverdhan’s achievement in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where she won a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category of Para Taekwondo, was a proud moment for Nepal and a significant milestone in the country's sporting history.

In the presence of the T Ghising, Member-secretary of National Sports Council, sports representatives, business leaders etc., French Ambassador Ms. Virginie Corteval congratulated Ms. Goverdhan for her hard work and success. The Ambassador remarked, “Palesha, you are a beacon of hope and determination. Your journey reflects the audacity to dream and conquer challenges. You have revealed the immense talent of Nepali athletes to the world.”

The event also served as an opportunity to introduce the Choose France/Marque France initiative, which encourages collaboration in business, culture, education etc.between France and other countries, including Nepal.

In alignment with the values of the Choose France/Marque France campaign, Ms. Goverdhan’s achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance, cooperation, and excellence that both nations strive to promote.

As part of the Choose France initiative, the Embassy announced Choose France Tour, scheduled for 28 September 2024 at the Alliance Française, where Nepali students will have the chance to learn more about studying in France and meet the representatives from more than 15 prestigious French educational institutions.

