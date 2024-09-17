HICDP-School Building of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School Inaugurated

Built with the Government of India’s financial assistance at the cost of NRs.11.30 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation, the School Building of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School, Suryabinayak Municipality, Bhaktapur, was jointly inaugurated by various persons.

The building was inaugurated joinly to Durlav Thapa Chhetri, Member of House of Representatives, Constituency No.2 and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and other political leaders.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was utilized for the construction of triple storied school building with other facilities for Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School.

This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project wasimplemented through District Coordination Committee, Bhaktapur.

Member of Parliament, House of Representatives, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Suryabinayak Municipality, Political representatives and Chairman School Management Committeein their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

Shree Mahdendra Shanti Secondary School was established in 1952 as a primary School and subsequently upgraded as secondary School in 1995. This school is one of the oldest schools in the district. The school runs Classes from Nursery to 12th standard with total number of students at around 800,45% of which are girls.

The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Mahdendra Shanti Secondary School in Bhaktapur, Nepal and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this region.