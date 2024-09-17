Vishwakarma Puja 2024: History And Significance

Vishwakarma Puja, celebrated by artisans and engineers, honours Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. From date to history, check out all details inside.

Sept. 17, 2024, 12:48 p.m.

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the divine architect and craftsman. This festival holds particular significance for individuals involved in various trades and professions, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. During Vishwakarma Puja, devotees seek blessings for better future prospects, safer working environments, and enhanced prosperity in their respective fields.

They also pray for the smooth and efficient operation of their tools and machinery, ensuring that their work continues to be successful and productive.

Vishwakarma Puja emphasizes gratitude for skills and tools among craftsmen and mechanics.

Vishwakarma Puja emphasizes gratitude for skills and tools among craftsmen and mechanics.(Pxfuel)

Vishwakarma Puja 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Gregorian calendar, it is often observed between September 16 and 18, which is the last day of the Indian month of Bhado. The auspicious day of Lord Vishwakarma this year will be observed on Monday, September 16. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Vishwakarma Puja will begin at 7:53 PM on Monday.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated throughout India by craftsmen, architects, engineers, and mechanics, honouring Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of creation, architecture, and mechanical work. On this day, devotees show their gratitude to god for their skills and seek his blessings for advancement and prosperity in their professions. The puja holds particular significance for those who depend on tools and machinery in their daily tasks, as it is believed that worshipping these instruments not only brings success but also ensures optimal performance and smooth operation.

