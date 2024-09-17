Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Rain Is Likely At At One Or Two Places Madhesh and Koshi Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province. Gusty windy is likely to occur at few places of terai region of Koshi Province and few places of Madesh Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.