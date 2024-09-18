Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly

Sept. 18, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has informed the Parliament about the issues that Nepal will present there before going to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Oli-led team is scheduled to go to the United States on October 4 to participate in the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Oli informed the parliament that Nepal's neutral foreign policy and non-hostile relations with anyone will be clarified in the United Nations General Assembly.

"Nepal has a policy of non-interference in internal affairs, non-interference in anyone's sovereignty and rejection of any interference in the policy of its independent status. I am also putting that in the United Nations," said Oli.

"Nepal wants to be a good neighbor and wants the same behavior from its neighbors," he said.

"Nepal has a policy of non-interference in internal affairs, non-interference in anyone's sovereignty and rejection of any interference in the policy of its independent status. I am also putting that in the United Nations," said Oli.

"Nepal wants to be a good neighbor and wants the same behavior from its neighbors," he said.

Climate change

Prime Minister Oli said that the Nepali delegation will draw attention to the effects of climate change on the Himalayan region.

“More than just a regular cycle, the snow is melting. There is not as much snow as the mountains should have. We should go to the reasons why it is happening," Oli said.

He informed the Parliament that attention will be drawn to the relationship between Nepal's mountains and the problem of climate.

"Today there are two issues to focus on - People and Planet," Oli said.

Other topics

He said that the problem of drug addiction will also be discussed in the General Assembly.

"I will also present Nepal's point of view regarding drug control and ending the trade," Oli said in the parliament.

During his visit to the US, Oli informed the House about the agenda of his address at Columbia University in New York and Harvard University in Boston.

"I will not work in such a way that the head of Nepal falls down, I will not be respected," said Oli.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance
Sep 18, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government Nods To 40MW Hydropower Import From Nepal
Sep 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces
Sep 18, 2024
Vishwakarma Puja 2024: History And Significance
Sep 17, 2024
Indra Jatra 2024: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley
Sep 17, 2024

More on National

French Embassy Honors Nepal’s First Paralympic Medalist Palesha Goverdhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
SAARC’s Third Technical Meeting of Senior Official of Education Convened in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
FAO Launches New Science And Innovation Network To Transform Agrifood Systems In Asia-Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
HICDP-School Building of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
EK NARYAN ARYAL: Chief of Civil Service By A Correspondent 2 days ago
Two Books By Sudhir Sharma Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government Nods To 40MW Hydropower Import From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival By Agencies Sep 18, 2024
Nine Killed, Thousands Wounded As Pagers Explode In Lebanon By Agencies Sep 18, 2024
North Korean Ballistic Missiles May Have Fallen Near Japan's East Coast By Agencies Sep 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75