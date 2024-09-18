Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has informed the Parliament about the issues that Nepal will present there before going to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Oli-led team is scheduled to go to the United States on October 4 to participate in the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Oli informed the parliament that Nepal's neutral foreign policy and non-hostile relations with anyone will be clarified in the United Nations General Assembly.

"Nepal has a policy of non-interference in internal affairs, non-interference in anyone's sovereignty and rejection of any interference in the policy of its independent status. I am also putting that in the United Nations," said Oli.

"Nepal wants to be a good neighbor and wants the same behavior from its neighbors," he said.

Climate change

Prime Minister Oli said that the Nepali delegation will draw attention to the effects of climate change on the Himalayan region.

“More than just a regular cycle, the snow is melting. There is not as much snow as the mountains should have. We should go to the reasons why it is happening," Oli said.

He informed the Parliament that attention will be drawn to the relationship between Nepal's mountains and the problem of climate.

"Today there are two issues to focus on - People and Planet," Oli said.

Other topics

He said that the problem of drug addiction will also be discussed in the General Assembly.

"I will also present Nepal's point of view regarding drug control and ending the trade," Oli said in the parliament.

During his visit to the US, Oli informed the House about the agenda of his address at Columbia University in New York and Harvard University in Boston.

"I will not work in such a way that the head of Nepal falls down, I will not be respected," said Oli.