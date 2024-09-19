Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba Held Bilateral Meeting With the Foreign Minister Of Canada

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, held an official bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly, at latter’s office in Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of utmost cordiality and friendship.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of friendly bilateral relations between Nepal and Canada. They exchanged views on further promoting Nepal-Canada relations in various areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, development cooperation, and promoting people to people contacts.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the cooperative relations that Nepal and Canada are enjoying ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1965 and stressed on the need to maintain high level communication and exchanges and explore further areas of mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries.

The two Foreign Ministers took note with happiness the milestone 60th year of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Canada next year and expressed commitment to further elevate the friendly relations by promoting cooperation in the field of education and tourism.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana expressed sincere thanks to the Foreign Minister of Canada for the Canadian cooperation during the difficult times of the earthquakes of 2015 and COVID-19 pandemic.The two Foreign Ministers also underlined the importance of cooperation in international forums in the agendas of shared interest, such as,promoting multilateralism, addressing climate change and implementing the sustainable development goals.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana appreciated Foreign Minister of Canada for taking initiative of convening women foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada which she believed would be an important platform of deliberations on key contemporary issues impacting women and promoting their participation and empowerment in shaping of the agendas.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana extended cordial invitation to the Foreign Minister of Canada Joly for an official visit to Nepal coinciding the 60th year of diplomatic relations next year.

Nepal and Canada enjoy friendly relations based on mutual respect and understanding share common values of democracy, rule of law and respect for diversity.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Raba was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials from the Embassy. Foreign Minister of Canada was accompanied by senior officials of the Global Affairs Canada.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana is in Canada, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada the Melanie Joly, leading a Nepali delegation to the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Toronto on 19-20 September 2020.