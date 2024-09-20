Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Opens New Branch In Ghurmi, Udaipur

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has expanded a new branch in Ghurmi, Udaipur. The bank has brought the Ghurmi branch into operation in Udaipur District Katari Municipality Ward No. 14 from Tuesday.

Bank's Koshi Province Head Yashpal Kumar Tibrewal inaugurated the new branch. He said that this new branch will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

From Tuesday, all banking services have started from the new branch. Currently, the bank has 274 branch offices, 65 extension counters, 77 branchless banking and 266 ATMs.