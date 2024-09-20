Trump, Harris Bash Each Other Over Immigration At Rallies

Trump, Harris Bash Each Other Over Immigration At Rallies

Sept. 20, 2024, 7:24 a.m.

The rivals in the US presidential campaign are staking out positions on the divisive issue of immigration. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both believe they can win over voters with their views.

Trump held a rally on Wednesday in the Democratic stronghold of New York. His supporters faced tightened security after what police believe was another attempt to assassinate him last Sunday.

The former president doubled down on his attacks on immigrants and said the Democrats' policies are "destroying the fabric of life" in the US. Contrasting his views with his rival, he said: "I'm going to be known as your border president. And Kamala will be known as your invasion president."

Harris spoke in front of Hispanic members of Congress in Washington on Wednesday, admitting that the immigration system is "broken" and needs to be reformed. She said she would prioritize security along the southern border and promised to provide an "earned pathway" to citizenship.

She has also criticized what she calls Trump's "hateful rhetoric," questioning his promise to carry out the "largest deportation in American history."

Harris said: "Imagine what that would look like and what that would be. How is that going to happen? Massive raids, massive detention camps. What are they talking about?"

Agencies

