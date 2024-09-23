EU-funded SUPER II To Build The Resilience Of Over 500,000 People In 3 Provinces

Sept. 23, 2024, 5:24 p.m.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Nepal, together with the Government of Nepal, UNICEF and UN Women, launched a new 2-year, USD 2.68 million (Euro 2.56 million) “SUPER II: Strengthening Urban Preparedness and Earthquake Response in Western region of Nepal” project, funded by the European Union (EU).

The project, under the overall coordination of UNDP, will build the resilience of over 500,000 people --including those from the marginalized communities, on earthquake preparedness and urban risks in Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces of Nepal, as well as the three targeted municipalities, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, and Birendranagar Municipality.

“It is a priority for the European Union to continue being a part of the disaster preparedness and response activities in the western region of Nepal alongside UNDP, UNICEF and UNWOMEN”, said Veronique LORENZO, European Union Ambassador to Nepal.

“These activities will bring together communities and the authorities and help strengthen their capacity to prepare for and respond to disasters.”

Building on the past urban preparedness and earthquake response work implemented under the EU-supported SUPER-I (2021-24) initiative and drawing lessons from the earthquakes in Jajarkot and Bajhang districts, SUPER-II aims to strengthen provincial and municipal systems and reinforce their linkages with the federal disaster risk reduction and management system, thus contributing to a reduced risk at the community level.

“As we go forward, and in the true spirit of leaving no one behind, we are committed to include the most at-risk and marginalized populations at the centre of urban/disaster preparedness interventions. On behalf of the SUPER-II consortium, I would like to express my gratitude to the European Union for consolidating the preparedness achieved by the SUPER project and creating enabling environment for upscaling,” said Kyoko Yokosuka, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nepal.

In close coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority, provincial government and municipalities, the UNDP-led consortium project will engage parliamentarians, various associations of municipalities, government training institutions, NGOs/CBOs, media and the private sector.

