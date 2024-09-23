President Dhakal's address at the Asian Trade Promotion Forum

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Industries and Chamber and Commerce (FNCCI), has called for increased investment and more concessions in the export market as small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the economy in developing countries like Nepal.

Addressing the event organized by the Asian Trade Promotion Forum ATPF in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, President Dhakal also called for a common economic approach on the issue of Inclusive Prosperity: Empowerment of SMEs in the Asian Trade Economy.

In Nepal, since small and medium industries contribute about 22 percent of the GDP, President Dhakal mentioned the importance of intersectoral partnership in the development and promotion of the sector.

President Dhakal also drew the attention of Asian investors to the fact that the development and promotion of small and medium industries have been properly linked with the creative economy, and the possibilities of investment and market have increased.

President Dhakal also urged Nepal to contribute to inclusive prosperity by investing in cultural industries, as hand-woven carpets, thangkas, paintings and traditional musical instruments are a significant part of Nepal's export trade.

President Dhakal also urged investors to visit Nepal and find investment opportunities as small and medium enterprises can be promoted through tourism.

President Dhakal drew the attention of investors for partnership as they are looking for investment in tourism infrastructure such as hotel, theme park, cable car targeting the growing tourism market.

President Dhakal said that India will purchase 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal in the next 10 years, and since there is an additional market in Bangladesh, suitable opportunities have also been created for investment in hydropower.

President Dhakal also urged foreign investors to use the convenient opportunity as the bilateral investment agreement framework was passed to facilitate foreign investors, which has amended various laws related to doing business with the aim of improving the investment environment.

President Dhakal also informed that the FNCCI is ready to assist foreign investors who want to invest in Nepal and is helping foreign investors to understand the policies and procedures through the help desk.