Weather Forecast: Partly To Generaly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Mainly Fair In The Rest

Sept. 23, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

